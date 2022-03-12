Xiaomi Confirms Its Next Flagship Killer’s Design and Specs [Images]

The Redmi K50 Pro is only a week away from launch and the official teaser campaign has finally begun. The latest teasers confirm the K50 Pro’s design and key specifications. The K50 Pro+ also joins in on the teaser.

Xiaomi says the handset’s back panel will have a “nano-microcrystalline” design, showing off sparkling ice-crystals in one corner. The teaser video from Weibo shows this design in detail.

The teasers add that the Redmi K50 Pro and Pro+ will feature 108MP primary cameras and two additional sensors in a triangular layout as shown in the image above. The K50 Pro will be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip while the K50 Pro will sport the flagship-grade Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The global models may come with Qualcomm chips instead, but there is no confirmation yet.

The two phones have been spotted on the Geekbench database in the past. The listing revealed that the K50 Pro models will have a 12GB RAM option and will boot Android 12 out of the box.

Xiaomi has confirmed the K50 Pro and Pro+ are launching on March 17 in China. The Redmi K50 series is expected to arrive in Pakistan as the Poco F4, likely a few months after the China launch.