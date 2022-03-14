Jazz Appoints Atyab Tahir as CEO JazzCash

Jazz has announced the appointment of Atyab Tahir as the CEO of JazzCash effective May 1, 2022.

Atyab, currently serving as Country Manager MasterCard Pakistan & Afghanistan, has over two decades of international experience in banking and consulting.

Atyab has also held senior positions at Fidelity Investments, HBL, Telenor Bank, and easypaisa. He holds a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Babson College.

Commenting on Atyab’s appointment Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said, “While mobile phones and payment solutions have accelerated financial inclusion in the country, a significant portion of Pakistan’s adult population remains unbanked.”

“I am confident that under Atyab’s dynamic leadership JazzCash will help boost financial inclusion across the board through innovative and customer-centric products,” he added.

“JazzCash is at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital revolution processing more than 5 million transactions every day and accounting for almost 7% of Pakistan’s GDP. Our aim is to build a world-class fintech serving every single Pakistani, from youth, SMEs, freelancers, with a very strong focus on the unbanked and the underbanked,” said Atyab.

“I look forward to joining the Jazz family and collaborating with our partners in the telecommunications and financial services sector to unlock the true potential of Digital Pakistan,” he added.