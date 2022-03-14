Xiaomi Launches Redmi 10C for Just $188

Xiaomi’s affordable Redmi 10 series is expanding once again. The latest model is called the Redmi 10C and it comes with an updated design, but mostly the same specifications. Fortunately, the price tag is just as affordable as other models in the lineup.

The phone has only arrived in Nigeria for now but will roll out to other regions soon.

Design and Display

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the full spec sheet, so it is unclear whether the Redmi 10C has a 720p or 1080p screen. But we do know that it’s a 6.71-inch IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. The fingerprint sensor is awkwardly placed on the main camera module on the back.

Internals and Storage

The phone’s main chipset is the Snapdragon 680, which is a budget SoC that falls behind Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series chips. You only get a single 4GB RAM option, but the storage options vary between 64GB and 128GB. The microSD card slot can be used to expand the storage even further.

Sadly, the phone will boot the outdated Android 11, but with Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 13 on top.

Cameras

Despite the main camera’s misleading appearance, there are only two lenses in the back. This includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. This camera will likely be able to record 1080p video clips.

The selfie camera inside the waterdrop notch is a 5MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is 5,000 mAh with support for 10W charging.

The Redmi 10C will be available in Black, Blue, and Green color options for a starting price of $188.

Redmi 10C Specifications