Govt Approves Rs 8.2 Billion Ramzan Relief Package 

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet has approved the Rs. 8.280 billion Ramzan Relief Package to provide subsidy on 19 essential items.

The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

ALSO READ Govt is Expecting $2.5 Billion ADB Funds in 2022

According to details, the government will provide a subsidy of Rs. 2.534 billion on atta (flour), Rs. 750 million on sugar, Rs. 4.050 billion subsidy on ghee, Rs. 300 million subsidy on oil, Rs. 30 million on dal channa, Rs. 10 million on dal moong washed, Rs. 30 million on the white gram, Rs. 50 million on baisen, Rs 20 million on dates, Rs. 25 million on rice basmati and Rs. 10 million on rice sella.

Since 1991, the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan has been extending the Ramzan package as approved by the government across its network with a special focus on the destitute. Historically, nineteen (19) essential items have been sold at subsidized prices at USC outlets across Pakistan.

In addition, USC also negotiates better discounts from suppliers and has been able to offer reduced prices on more than 1,000 items. Since the Ramzan Relief Package is a regular feature, customers expect special discounted prices at USC outlets during Ramzan, which leads to a sharp increase in footfall, ranging from approximately 150,000 to 500,000 customers a day.

The USC management also strives to ensure the availability of goods across its network to ensure that maximum relief is extended to the deserving segment. This year, the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan is working hard to make arrangements for the upcoming Holy month of Ramzan. Proposed Ramzan Relief Package-2022 is based on actual sales from the previous year’s Ramzan and the current subsidy being offered on essential items under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package-2020.

It is expected that more customers will be heading to USC outlets to avail better prices than the open market given the inflationary measures, which will boost USC sales.

It is pertinent to mention here that since USC is now equipped with POS systems across its network, there is full transparency and traceability of each transaction. This is a significant development that will greatly enhance efficiency, and control and will minimize cases of black marketing.