Intel to Unveil its First Gaming Graphics Cards on March 30

Intel is ready to showcase its first discreet gaming GPUs for laptops. The American hardware maker is taking the fight to Nvidia and AMD and we will finally see what Intel’s GPUs are capable of on March 30.

The Intel Arc GPUs have been delayed time and time again. The graphics cards were originally expected to come out in 2021, then in early 2022, but now they are finally breaking cover at the end of Q1. This is because Intel wanted to tune its hardware some more and also maintain a strong supply.

Intel is promising that desktops will get their discreet offerings by Q2 2022 and workstations will get it by Q3 2022. The company has already shown us teasers of what’s coming, but we are expecting to see a full-blown showcase at the March 30 event.

The Intel Arc laptop GPUs will be divided into Arc A300, A500, and A700 graphics cards. The lower-end A300 is expected to roll out first and the A500 and A700 may break cover in the months to come. The A300 will be based on TSMC’s 6nm node with a 128-bit (14 Gbps) memory solution, up to 8 Xe-Cores, 128 Execution Units, and 1024 ALUs.

Intel is also expected to showcase Arc-specific graphics features that will rival AMD and Nvidia in the latest video game titles. We will get to see a lot more details at the March 30 event. Stay tuned.