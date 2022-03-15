K-Electric’s 450 MW Plant to Begin Electricity Generation Soon

K-Electric (KE) has stepped towards the generation of electricity in its system as it completed the first firing of its generation unit of 450 MW at BQPS-III.

The ‘first firing’ is akin to turning on the ignition of a new engine. In the case of BQPS-III, this engine is capable of providing energy to approximately 150,000 homes.

Achieving this stage requires extensive and rigorous testing of the complete equipment, which KE’s Generation teams had been conducting in coordination with its project partners Harbin Electric and Siemens AG.

With an investment of over $650 million, KE’s BQPS-III power plant is the utility’s flagship project which will cumulatively add 900 MW of energy to secure Karachi’s growing demand. Since the beginning of work in early 2020, KE and its engineering partners have invested over nine million man-hours to fast-track the commissioning of the project. The project is using the latest in generation technology, which enables it to remain among the top five most efficient power plants in Pakistan upon completion.

Speaking from the control room, the CEO of K-Electric, Moonis Alvi, expressed his immense happiness at the milestone stating, “It gives me great pleasure to share that we have successfully achieved the first fire on our BQPS-III plant. We started this project amid difficult circumstances, mainly owing to a global pandemic, but our collective efforts have enabled us to achieve our dream of securing the city’s energy future. The next phase will entail connecting the plant to the grid, after which we will be able to channel additional supply of reliable electricity towards Karachi.”