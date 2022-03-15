LCD TVs Are Getting a Lot Cheaper This Year, Here’s Why

Prices for LCD TV panels have been decreasing progressively over the past years. Market analysis firm Omdia revealed that the prices of 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch LCD TV panels decreased by up to 3% in February 2022. A price plummet of up to $179 per piece was observed.

More recently, statistics shared by SigmaIntel show that these prices will continue to sink throughout 2022. Small-sized TV panels are expected to be 5 to 8% cheaper than 2021 in Q1. Medium and large-sized panels may see price drops of up to 12%.

This is because there is currently an oversupply of LCD panels in the market and prices will only stabilize once supply and demand are balanced once again.

Back in 2020, LCD panel prices actually skyrocketed and continued to do so until the sudden shift in 2021. During the second half of 2021, the prices decreased as much as 25%. Korean display-making giants LG and Samsung saw this coming years ago and decided to withdraw from the LCD TV market.

LG Display’s president Zheng Haorong said that the company’s LCD panel factory will be shut down by the end of 2020. During this time, Chinese display companies including TCL and BOE also started shifting towards the OLED market, but they are yet to fully withdraw from the LCD space.

Samsung and LG, on the other hand, will indeed quit the market completely.