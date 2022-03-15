Shafqat Mahmood Announces Timeline for Implementation of SNC

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, on Monday, said that the government will implement the Single National Curriculum (SNC) for students of grades VI to VIII across the country from August 2022.

“The uniform curriculum was implemented from grade I to V last year while its scope would be extended from grade VI to VIII during this year, and grade IX to XII the next year,” the minister said while addressing the opening session of the Overseas Convention in Islamabad.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has decided to implement a uniform curriculum across the country to promote equal chances of high-quality education for all children regardless of their social and financial status.

“Earlier, different curricula were being implemented in the country which created division,” he said.

The minister noted that an agreement had been inked with Saudi Arabia for the skills development of youth and that efforts are also underway to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in the field of education.

“All provinces have started extensive teachers’ training while 50,000 scholarships are being provided annually to female students,” Mahmood said.

He expressed his delight that a lot of students are returning to Pakistan after finishing their studies overseas and are ready to contribute to national development.