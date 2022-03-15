Twitter Rolls Back A New Feature Shortly After Unveiling It

Only days after revealing a new feature that made an algorithmically-generated feed the default for iOS users, Twitter has now reverted the feature.

Last year, the company started testing a new tabbed interface that allowed users to switch between a curated ‘Home’ feed and reverse-chronological ‘Latest’ feed.

We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We've switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options. https://t.co/euVcPr9ij6 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2022

The feature was first rolled out on iOS, while the company claimed that it would soon begin introducing the same to Android and its web client. However, many users did not enjoy the feature. Some complained that the feature automatically would switch to the algorithmically-generated feed every time the application was opened.

The rolled-back feature made known that people still prefer chronological feeds and do not appreciate it when basic functionalities are taken away. Many people still use Twitter to get breaking news and information. The changed website and app made it difficult for people to access, thus causing a revolt from users.