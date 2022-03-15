RedmiBook Pro 2022 Official Launch Date Unveiled

According to the Xiaomi Notebook’s official Weibo account, Redmi is all set to introduce its latest iteration of the RedmiBook Pro laptop on March 17th, 2022 alongside the Redmi K50 series, via a special launch event.

The official launch poster reveals that the RedmiBook Pro 2022 is expected to “challenge the peak performance of thin and light notebooks.” From this, it’s easy to determine that the laptop will be mainly focusing on performance.

Earlier, RedmiBook Pro 2022 was also seen listed on Geekbench 5 website. The listing revealed that the notebook will come powered by the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor.

Previous leaks had also suggested that at least one of the variants of the upcoming RedmiBook Pro will bag intel’s high-end 12th Gen Core i7-12650H processor, which managed to score 1,800 in single-core and 11,872 in multi-core tests, respectively, which is a significant improvement over the previous generation.

Additionally, the new i7-12650H has a basic power consumption of 45W. It comprises 6 large and 4 small cores that are clocked up to 4.7GHz, with 16 threads, and 24MB L3 cache.

Furthermore, according to Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing’s comments under the same post, the new product will be making use of updated tech to greatly improve heat dissipation. Along with the RedmiBook Pro 2022 models and the Redmi K50 lineup, the March 17th launch event has also been teased to lift the curtains on the company’s latest lineup of TVs and internet routers.