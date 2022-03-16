Google Pixel 7 is Launching Earlier Than Expected [Leak]

Google is prepping to launch Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with a recent leak revealing display specifications and launch window for the phones.

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Google’s Pixel 7 will sport a slightly smaller 6.3″ display unlike the 6.4″ of the Pixel 6, while the Pixel 7 Pro will use the same 6.7″ LTPO panel with support for a standard 120Hz refresh rate, as last year’s Pixel 6 Pro.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4" to 6.3". Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7". Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

Additionally, panel shipments will reportedly start somewhere in May, which is one month ahead of when Pixel 6 displays started shipping last year. The newly reported changed screen size verifies an earlier report that said that Pixel 7 would be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6.

Based on previous renders of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the smartphones are expected to look a lot like the current-gen Pixel 6 devices.

How many Hz screens will the Pixel 7 have? — Lasha Omarashvili (@Lasha113113) March 15, 2022

If the latest reports are to be believed, then the flagship Pixel 7 smartphones could debut earlier than usual. The speculations suggest that the phones could launch sometime in September, a month earlier than the usual October launch.

Meanwhile, the vanilla Pixel 7 is said to have a non-LTPO display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Given that the phone is expected to be smaller and thinner when compared to the current-generation Pixel 6, it might house a slightly smaller battery.

The report further shares that both smartphones will use a second-generation Google Tensor chip fitted with an Exynos Modem 5300. Given that the official launch of the smartphones is still a few months ahead, we expect to hear more about its spec sheet and pricing in the coming days.