NAB Approves Inquiries Against Misappropriation of Public Funds

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has ordered inquiries against various private and public sector organizations, including the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC), for allegations of embezzlements and fraud in public funds.

Its Executive Board met under the chairmanship of Justice Javed Iqbal at its headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday and approved the inquiries.

The inquiries involve ACE Group (ACE Marketing Pvt. Ltd.), ACE Builders Pvt. Ltd.; the management of the USC; officers from the Punjab Cooperative Board of Liquidation; officers from Pakistan Railways; the Ministry of Housing & Works; and the owners or sponsors of the Shaukat Marwat Group of Companies; officers from the Forest Department Haripur; and the State Office.

The officials facing inquiries are former Senior General Manager, Anjum Pervez; the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department Larkana, Javed Memon, and others; the Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana, Prof. Ghulam Asghar Chana, and others; Project Director Right Bank Outfall Drain Hyderabad Circle, Engineer Sardar Ali Shah, and others; Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh, Pritam Das; Contractor, AMB & Company Pvt. Ltd., Ali Muhammad, and others were approved.

The board also approved two investigations against the former Inspector General of Police Sindh, Karachi Ghulam Hyder Jamali; and officials of the District Director Agriculture Department, D.I. Khan.

Complaints against Adam Khan Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. were approved, and others will be sent to the Inspector-General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for legal action.

NAB Chairman, Justice Javed Iqbal, said that the watchdog envisions a corruption-free Pakistan and it is pursuing a policy of accountability for all under the law. He said that mega corruption cases against big fish, especially money laundering, fake accounts, assets in excess of income, illegal housing societies, and the accused in the Mudaraba scandal should be brought to a logical conclusion under the law.

The NAB stated, “It is a longstanding policy of the NAB to provide details of the meetings of the Executive Board of the NAB to the public in a manner which has been in vogue for many years and is not intended to offend anyone.”

Its inquiries and investigations are initiated based on alleged allegations which are not conclusive, and it decides about conducting further investigations after ascertaining the positions of all the concerned people so that the requirements of justice may be met in accordance with the law, as per the statement.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Zahir Shah; Prosecutor General Accountability, Syed Asghar Haider; DG HQ, Hasnain Ahmed; DG NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Mangi; DG Operations, Masood Alam Khan; and other senior officers.