PPAF and German Development Bank Inaugurate Solar Energy Projects in KP

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has inaugurated 197-kW state-of-the-art solar energy mini-grids projects in Swabi district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Completed with the financial support of the German Development Bank (KfW), the projects would not only help in the socio-economic mainstreaming of around 801 individuals living in the off-grid areas but would also conserve natural resources.

The solar energy mini-grids are providing a renewable and sustainable source of electricity to local schools, lighting up households, and enabling small enterprises in the poorest communities.

Among others, Antonia Peters, First Secretary, Embassy Federal Republic of Germany; Sebastian Jacobi, Director, KfW Islamabad; Nadir Gul Barech, COO, PPAF; Shams Badruddin, Group Head; and local elders and members of civil society organizations attended the inaugural ceremony.

Under this collaboration, several other hydropower and renewable energy projects have already been completed in the province. The mini-grid solar systems, implemented in small villages of districts Swabi and Karak, have a total capacity of 197 kW and 185 kW and jointly provide electricity from indigenous and clean energy resources to about 434 households within these districts. It is pertinent to mention here that 24 solar mini-grid systems with a total capacity of 119 kW in off-grid villages of Lakki Marwat have already been completed.

Antonia Peters, on the occasion, said, “The German government is committed to enhancing its contribution to renewable energy and climate action initiatives in Pakistan. We’re confident in Pakistan’s potential to reach its target of 60% energy production coming from renewable energy sources in the next eight years.”

Sebastian Jacobi asserted that power supply is the basic need of every community across the world and is important for the development of the area.

“I’m glad to see this infrastructure working and running which is a sign of the ownership n commitment of the community. I would like to thank PPAF, NRSP and the people of Jabba for their excellent cooperation to make this project a success,” Jacobi added.

Nadir Gul Barech said, “I believe that this project is a real game-changer in uplifting the local communities sustainably. I applaud the NRSP team and the resilient community of Jabba today for delivering these mini-solar projects despite the challenging terrain.”