Xiaomi’s Upcoming Flagship Will Have a Plastic Body [Leak]

The Redmi K50 and K50 Pro are going official in China tomorrow. Just ahead of its official release, the Redmi K50 Pro has appeared in some hands-on images courtesy of Xiaomiui, a reliable tech blog for Xiaomi news.

We have already seen the phone’s design through official teasers in the past, but these live images reveal an interesting new detail. Despite being a flagship killer device, the Redmi K50 Pro will feature a plastic build. The images also reveal that the K50 Pro will boot MIUI 13.0.2 out of the box and will be available with a 256GB storage option.

Xiaomi has already confirmed key specifications for the Redmi K50 Pro. We know that the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s 4nm flagship Dimensity 9000 SoC, a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 108MP camera setup with OIS, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

There will be up to 512GB of storage available and it will be the first phone in the world to bring Bluetooth 5.3 connections and the LC3 audio codec. This will improve latency, power consumption, range, and audio quality for wireless connections.

The Redmi K50 is expected to global later during the year as Poco F4.