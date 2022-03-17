ADB Halts Funding for Pakistan Single Window Project

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) officials have revealed that Asian Development Bank (ADB) has halted funding for the project.

This was revealed by the officials at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, which met at the Parliament House on Thursday, with MNA Amjad Khan Niazi in the chair.

Pakistan Single Window officials told that the Asian Development Bank had approved a $50 million loan for the Pakistan Single Window project, which has not yet been disbursed.

Pakistan Single Window officials said that the project was launched with the assurance of assistance and support from the ADB, which was inaugurated by the Finance Minister last year. According to officials, talks are underway with the Asian Development Bank for a loan.

Officials said the Asian Development Bank had pledged $36 million for the project. According to officials, under the Pakistan Single Window, 77 national institutions will be connected in accordance with the system of international institutions, which will link the data of imports and exports in the country.

Briefing the committee, Chairman FBR, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, said that FBR used the funding of another project to fund Pakistan Single Window. He said that the PSW is a project of utmost importance. Further informing that the funding of the Trade Information Project was used for Pakistan Single Window, which would be completely functional by 2023 at a cost of Rs. 11 billion.

When contacted about the statement given by officials of PSW at the committee, CEO PSW, Syed Aftab Haider, responded to ProPakistani query with this statement:

“ADB has not stopped the funding, however, the committed amount will be received under a loan agreement, which needs to be negotiated and finalized between ADB and Government of Pakistan (GoP). Meanwhile, ADB has agreed to divert $10 million from Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) project to the PSW program to support ongoing initiatives.”