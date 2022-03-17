Attock Petroleum Ltd – A leading Oil Marking Company Offering Top Quality Lubricants in Pakistan

Any good driver knows that engine oil is the blood of any motor vehicle. It is that key part of your car’s anatomy that gives life to a healthy engine to keep it running smoothly for miles.

Why Does Your Car Need an Oil Change?

The main role of engine oil is to lubricate the moving parts of your engine. To keep all the intricate and fast-moving components of your engine running smoothly, engine oil is that essential ingredient that reduces friction and wear.

Most often than not, the one thing which prevents engine parts from grinding together is that thin layer of engine lubricant.

The Right Oil Change at the Right Price

Now that you are familiar with how important an oil change is for your ride, are you ready to find the most trusted oil for your car? Well, look no further because we have just the right products for you.

Attock Petroleum Limited, a leading Pakistani oil marketing company, offers a wide range of lubricants blended with top-quality base oils and additives at a state-of-the-art Automatic Batch Blending facility.

These lubricants take care of your vehicles Jaisay Koi Apna.

Though APL is a relatively new entrant in the market, it has established its presence based on a reputation of a progressive and dynamic organization.

Currently, APL is having over 700 retail outlets all over Pakistan and is focused on providing quality petroleum products and services in Pakistan and abroad as well.

Here is a list of some of the many product lines of engine oils manufactured by APL to choose from:

Diesel Engine Oils

Attock Gold Turbo Ultra CI-4/SL, 15W-40

Attock Gold Turbo Ultra 15W-40 is an extra high-performance diesel engine oil that provides excellent lubrication for modern diesel engines.

Specially formulated to provide outstanding protection to modern, high-performance diesel engines, these products will provide outstanding protection in the most demanding diesel engines.

Attock Gold Turbo Ultra 15W 40 also meets or exceed API SL specification for gasoline engines and mixed fleets.

It maintains high engine cleanliness, gives outstanding thermal and oxidation stability, and ultimate performance with outstanding soot control. It is available in a packing of 4 & 205 Liters.

Attock Gold Turbo CF-4/SG, 20W-50

Attock Gold Turbo CF-4/SG, 20W-50 oil is designed to safeguard your engine in extreme operating conditions. It helps to enhance engine life and lower maintenance cost.

Attock Gold Turbo CF-4/SG, 20W-50 protects the engine against deposits and lowers acid formation, and gives an improved control of volatility and oil consumption.

Attock Gold CD/SD-50

Attock Gold CD/SD-50 diesel engine oil is designed to protect your engine under high-temperature conditions. It protects engine moving parts against wear by creating a strong protective film while ensuring superior power and performance.

It is most suitable for older engines and where CD/SD 50 performance levels are recommended. Not only does it protect against varnish, sludge formation, acid, and corrosion but also gives the engine a longer life on reduced operating cost.

Motorcycle Oil

Attock HiDrive Super SG/CD, 20W-50 – Motorcycle Oil

Attock HiDrive Super SG/CD, 20W-50 is high-performance JASO MA2 compliant motorcycle oil. This product is formulated to deliver higher clutch frictional performance.

It is formulated to create a strong film over engine moving parts for protection against wear and tear in high-temperature conditions. It safeguards against soot, varnish, sludge formation, acid, and corrosion and provides a better oil pressure.

The motorcycle oil is available in a packing of 0.7 & 1 Liters.

Gasoline Engine Oils

Attock HiDrive Advance SN, 10W-40

Attock HiDrive Advance SN, 10W-40 is formulated with high-quality base oils and technologically advanced additives to meet the requirements of modern gasoline engines.

Attock HiDrive Advance gives outstanding wear protection & delivers superior fuel economy with the assurance of a clean engine. The engine oil ensures a better and easy startup with better oil consumption and enhanced engine deposits control.

The oil is available in a packing of 3,4 & 205 Liters.

Attock HiDrive Supreme SL/CF, 20W-50

Attock HiDrive Supreme SL/CF, 20W-50 is a high-performance gasoline engine oil that provides excellent lubrication and outstanding wear protection under high ambient temperatures.

This product is developed to maintain oxidation and thermal stability under high stress and thus prolong engine life.

In addition to this, it gives enhanced high-temperature oxidation control, which is necessary for engines operating under severe conditions at high temperatures, and improved control of volatility and oil consumption.

Attock HiDrive Super SG/CD, 20W-50

Attock HiDrive Supreme SG/CD, 20W-50 is a high-performance gasoline engine oil that provides excellent lubrication and protection to gasoline engines.

Attock HiDrive Supreme gives outstanding wear protection guaranteeing high performance under high ambient temperature. It is most suited for older gasoline engines and where SG/CD, 20W-50 oil is recommended.

The oil safeguards against soot, varnish, sludge formation, acid, and corrosion with greater resistance to oxidation.

Industrial Oils

Attock Industrial Lubricants has an extensive product line that helps productivity fly with Long Oil Life, Extended Equipment Life, Reducing Operating Cost to realize the maximum potential of your equipment and production capacity.

Attock Industrial lubricants are designed to help you increase equipment reliability, reduce operating costs and extend equipment durability. One such example is the Attock Hydraulic HD-68.

Attock Hydraulic HD-68

Attock HD oils are blended from High-quality Group II base oils and treated with special additives to inhibit corrosion, foaming, oxidation, and wear.

They are recommended where ash-less hydraulic fluids are required as they provide outstanding corrosion protection, good filterability, and very high oxidation stability with excellent antifoaming properties, thus extending equipment life.

In order to keep your car’s performance at peak, regular oil changes are crucial for your vehicle. Skipping this simple but very important routine can have serious consequences such as engine failure as well.

Choose from the wide range of products by Attock Petroleum Limited and keep your car engine running smoothly without any worries.