Zameen Developments, Bodla Builders Launch Joint Venture ‘Golf View Rumanza’ in DHA Multan

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — recently organized a launch ceremony for a new project called ‘Golf View Rumanza’ in DHA Multan.

This project is a joint venture between the renowned Bodla Builders and Zameen.com’s sister concern; Zameen Developments.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony was DHA Multan’s Project Director, Brig Shoeb Anwar Kayani.

The launch ceremony was attended by Zameen.com’s Country Head, Ahmed Hussain Bhatti; Senior Director Sales (Central), Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan; Director Affiliate Network & Acquisition, Adil Kamal; and Director Project Sales (Central), Muzaffar Majeed.

Also present during the ceremony was Bodla Builders Chairman Col (R), Tahir Iqbal Bodla; Chief Executive Officer, Peer Sohaib Tariq Bodla and Managing Director, Peer Junaid Bodla.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Director of DHA Multan Brig Muhammad Shoeb Anwar Kiyani stated that it was their job to serve the property sector by offering the best possible options to the public.

He said that DHA had set new standards in the real estate industry, which had now been adopted by almost every housing society in the country. He added that the development of DHA Multan was not only advantageous for the property market of South Punjab

Addressing the ceremony, Zameen.com Country Head Ahmed Hussain Bhatti stated that South Punjab — especially Multan — was witnessing an increased preference for high-rise developments, which was a promising trend.

He further revealed that Zameen.com and Zameen Developments were working to provide quality and profitable real estate investment opportunities to the people of South Punjab and beyond.

He added that the company was joining efforts with Bodla Builders to launch a new grand project at a prime location in DHA Multan — with the project expected to be a landmark development in the city.

While talking to the event attendees, Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan said that Golf View Rumanza would be the first project of Zameen Developments in South Punjab, and would be followed by many amazing new projects in the region that would offer timely deliveries and quality constructions.

Bodla Builders CEO Peer Sohaib Tariq Bodla stated that the ‘Golf View Rumanza’ project was a collaboration between his construction firm and Zameen Developments to launch a highly lucrative apartment project at a premium location in DHA Multan.

He further said that the coveted location of DHA Multan was highly attractive for the residents of South Punjab and other cities.