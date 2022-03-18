Safepay and UBL Partner to Accelerate Acceptance of Online Payments in Pakistan

United Bank Limited (UBL) and Safepay have entered into an agreement for the provision of digital acceptance solutions to retail businesses and SMEs, a relatively underserved segment in terms of e-commerce enablement.

With this partnership, Safepay and UBL will be working towards the common agenda of ‘cash to cashless’ for businesses in Pakistan. Safepay, with its payment gateway platform and merchant-focused features, will enable retail businesses to go beyond cash acceptance and connect with their domestic and international customers through multiple online payment options.

Having a settlement bank is a fundamental requirement for any regulated payment service provider (PSP), and the Stripe-backed Safepay has partnered with UBL, where this synergy will serve the online needs of their common target market.

Speaking on the occasion, Safepay Co-Founders, Ziyad Parekh and Raza Naqvi, shared, “We’ve spent the last year investing in the right relationships that will not only create a sustainable platform for Safepay but more importantly ensure businesses in Pakistan have access to a simple and smooth onboarding journey.”

“UBL understands this vision and we’re happy to partner with them in creating the solution that the market needs to unlock the next age of e-commerce growth,” they added.

Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive Digital Banking UBL, said, “UBL Digital believes in creating partnership platforms, where we encourage new players entering into the ecosystem because addressing the needs of the underserved can happen best when the forces are combined for a common cause.”

The e-commerce base in Pakistan will continue to witness exponential growth in the coming years. To foster this growth, it is imperative that traditional and new players come together to enable and provide access across all layers, something where UBL and Safepay intend to take the lead.