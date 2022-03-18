Tokrie Partners with Chase Department Store to Expand its Customer Base

Tokrie, a hyperlocal e-grocery platform boasting the largest assortment of groceries and related products, has announced that it has partnered with Chase Department Stores to enhance its offering.

Tokrie, launched in February 2022 in Karachi to provide consumers a convenient option to shop for groceries from their trusted neighborhood stores, has been on an aggressive growth trajectory. With an assortment of 8,000+ products and offering delivery within 60 minutes, Tokrie is well placed to become the go-to e-grocery platform.

Their collaborating partner, Chase Department Stores began their operations in 1984 and have been serving customers with an extensive range of groceries and quality garments and accessories over the years. Chase has rapidly expanded its product line including ladies’ lawn, crockery, electronic home appliances, towels, bed-linen, and luggage.

Ahmed Bilal, Co-Founder of Tokrie shared his thoughts on the collaboration as he said, “I am pleased to announce this partnership with Chase Department Stores.”

“Having one of the big players of the retail industry on board, the Tokrie app will not only benefit both the parties but our customer base as well with an increase in product offerings from one of the most trusted store chains in Karachi with stores located in multiple cities. We look forward to this relationship for the value addition it brings and are excited for the opportunities that follow,” he added.

Faraz Iqbal, Chairman and Managing Director of Chase Department Stores, added, “Even before the pandemic we noticed a rising trend in E-Commerce in Pakistan and since then, we have seen the demand for online shopping increase exponentially.”

“Partnering with Tokrie allows us to reach an entirely new customer base that prefers to shop from the comfort of their homes, offices, etc. We see tremendous potential in this partnership and are confident it will be fruitful for everyone involved,” he added.

Download the Tokrie app from Apple Store or Google Play Store now and avail 20% discount on your first order! To Online Shop at Chase visit www.chase.pk.