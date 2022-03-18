Xiaomi Launches New Redmi 10 With Big Battery and 50MP Primary Camera

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 10 smartphone back in August 2021. Now, the company is releasing an updated version of the device in the Indian market, under the same moniker. The latest Redmi 10 brings a 6.7″ HD+ LCD panel, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a beefy 6,000 mAh battery.

Design & Display

In terms of display, the device supports a 6.7″ IPS LCD panel that refreshes at a standard 60Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The display features a waterdrop notch housing a 5MP selfie shooter. The handset comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Midnight Black, Pacific Blue, and Caribbean Green are the color options for Redmi 10.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the new Redmi 10 houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset and packs either 4/64GB or 6/128GB GB storage.

On the software front, the device boots Android 11 with the latest MIUI 13 on top. Additionally, there’s a single speaker and headphone jack.

Cameras

For photography, the rear panel comes equipped with a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor.

Battery & Availability

Powering the smartphone is a large 6,000 mAh battery that comes bundled with a 10W charger, though it also supports 18W charging.

If we talk about the pricing, the baseline 4/64GB model will start at $145, while the 6/128GB trim will cost $171. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting March 24th via Xiaomi and partnering retailers.

Redmi 10 2022 Specifications