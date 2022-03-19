Honor’s New Earbuds Come With Unique, Never Seen Before Features

Honor unveiled its latest high-end TWS earbuds a few weeks ago in Europe. The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro have now arrived in China with a cheaper price tag and the brand has also shared more details on the wearable.

Unlike typical stem earbuds, this pair features a compact design and each earbud weighs only 5.1g. The small pebble-shaped buds have a vent on the front and back to effectively balance air and sound pressure for the best listening experience.

The new Honor earbuds are marketed with many industry firsts, one of which is body temperature measurement with an impressive accuracy band of 0.3 degrees Celsius. The Earbuds 3 Pro is also the first pair to receive A-grade high-end noise reduction certification.

Honor says these buds are also the first with a coaxial dual-unit with a large amplitude moving coil and ceramic tweeter. There is 5C fast charging technology on the list of industry firsts too. The case can be charged in only 30 minutes and can provide 24 hours of audio playback, though the battery life is reduced.

The buds can easily be paired with Android and iOS devices and also come with an app that includes a virtual equalizer and numerous other features.

The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro is available in China for $142, which is much lower than the European price tag ($221). The wearable is expected to roll out to other regions after the China launch.