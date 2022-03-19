Oppo K10 Specs Leak Days Ahead of Launch [Video]

Oppo is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone – the K10 on 23rd March. However, some of the design and specifications details of the handset have already been revealed by the popular blog, 91Mobiles.

Design & Display

The smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch 90Hz FullHD+ LCD punch-hole screen and a “Glow Design” with glossy and matte materials.

The power button also doubles up as a fingerprint scanner on the right side. While the volume controls along with the SIM tray are located on the left. The smartphone will come in two colors: black and blue.

Internals & Storage

Oppo K10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The device will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. Additionally, a USB-C port is also included with a speaker, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Camera

The back panel of the handset houses a triple camera unit with a 50MP primary camera, paired with a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. The LED flash and 10-K super performance branding are also located on the top rear.

The selfie camera features a 16MP lens.

Battery & Pricing

Rumors reveal that the K10 will come with a 5,000mAh battery pack with 33W charging support. The leak also suggests that the K10 will retail for $265 and will officially debut on 23rd March at noon.