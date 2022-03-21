Infinix to Spearhead the Biggest E-Sports Event in Pakistan

E-Sports is one of the newest and fastest-growing industries in the world that witnessed an unprecedented boom during the past two years.

Infinix, being one of Pakistan’s leading smartphone brands, has been a frontrunner in promoting E-Sports in Pakistan as part of its mission to cultivate an innovative culture.

Leading the gaming ecosystem in Pakistan, Infinix has partnered with FreeFire to conduct FreeFire Pakistan League Third Edition (FFPL3) which is the biggest E-Sports event in the region.

Infinix X FreeFire FFPL3 finale will take place in Lahore on 27th March 2022, the winners of which will get a chance to participate in the World Series at Sentosa, Singapore.

In addition to partnering with FreeFire, Infinix’s unparalleled efforts to popularize E-Sports can also be gauged by its recent launch of the first-ever E-Sports-themed store in Lahore.

Needless to say, Infinix’s continuous efforts are in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Pakistan’s youth to actively take part in E-Sports followed by acquiring great planning and strategy skills.

Upon showcasing and proving their gaming ability in FFPL3, the winners will be awarded exclusive gifts from Infinix, a cumulative cash prize of PKR 10,000,000, and a chance to compete internationally.

Proud of Infinix’s relentless commitment to lead the Esports movement in the country, Joe Hu, CEO Infinix, said, “Esports sphere has great potential in Pakistan and FFPL3 is just one of many such exciting projects that Infinix is currently working on.’’

Acknowledging PM Imran Khan’s vision to further promote Esports in the country, Joe Hu further added that this type of initiative from the country’s leader was of paramount importance because it set a precedent for all others.

He concluded by saying, “Considering the success of FFPL2, Infinix is confident that now is the best time to showcase the gaming talent in Pakistan because the whole country is on board with it.”

Infinix’s dedication for further refining Esports can be pronouncedly seen in its HOT series smartphones that are designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts.

Infinix HOT series is equipped with FHD+ screens for a crisp and clear display along with sufficient batteries to ensure that a single charge lasts all day.

Operating on Android 11 and powered by the latest gaming chipsets such as MediaTek Helio G85 and MediaTek Helio G80, Infinix’s HOT smartphone series is specifically designed to deliver a smooth gaming experience.

In short, Infinix has left no stone unturned when it comes to promoting Esports in Pakistan and we are looking forward to the Infinix X FreeFire Pakistan League finale to be taken place in Lahore on the 27th March 2022.