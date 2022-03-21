Pakistan and IsDB Sign $180 Million Agreements for Mohmand Dam

The Government of Pakistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have signed three Framework Agreements amounting to $180 million to provide financing for the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project (MDHP).

President Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, called on the Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, and discussed the matters of mutual interest. Both sides discussed the ongoing and future economic cooperation between Pakistan and IsDB and agreed to continue with the technical and financial assistance to Pakistan. President IsDB, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, is in Islamabad on a three-day visit to attend the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Financing Agreements were signed by Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Mian Asad Hayaud Din, and Special Adviser to the President IsDB, Mohammad Jamal Al Satti. The signing ceremony was witnessed by President IsDB, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, and Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan. The representatives of the Ministry of Water Resources and Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) were also present at the occasion.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is a multi-purpose Concrete Faced Rockfill Dam being constructed on Swat River located at a distance of about 48 km from Peshawar and 5 km upstream of Munda Head Works in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which in addition to generating 1300 MW electricity, will enhance Pakistan’s Water Storage Capacity by 1,293 million acre-feet (MAF), provide food security buffer, provide 13.32 million cubics of clean drinking water to the residents of Peshawar city and create more than 6,000 direct new employment opportunities for the local people.

Referring to the agreements, President IsDB, on the occasion, stated, “The Bank takes pride in working alongside its partners to support Pakistan in a strategic project of national importance. We are working with other partners from the Arab Coordination Group along with one of the most experienced authorities in Pakistan, WAPDA to develop a multi-purpose dam that will not only enhance energy and water supply but also the livelihoods of the local communities and better protect them against floods.”

Further adding, “The signing of the framework agreements for the Mohmand Dam and Hydropower Plant project is testimony to the continuity of the strong partnership between Pakistan and IsDB Group, in alignment with the country’s priorities and our own commitments to allocate more financing to climate-friendly projects. We are looking forward to ensuring the smooth implementation of the project, and we hope to witness its operation in due time.”

Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, recognized the Bank’s long-standing and trusted partnership with Pakistan since its inception and its cumulative financing of $14.5 billion in diverse sectors such as Energy, Finance, Transportation, Education & Health. He further acknowledged IsDB’s co-financing amounting to $180 million for MDHP, which would significantly enhance Pakistan’s electricity generation and water storage capacity, and create new direct & indirect employment opportunities, generally in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and especially in the local area of the project site.

The Minister deeply commended the role and endeavors of President IsDB, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, and his team for arranging this financing at a very challenging time. This agreement will further strengthen the partnership between Pakistan and the Bank, the Minister added.