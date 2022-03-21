The All-Rounder POCO M4 Pro Debuts

POCO has announced the global launch of POCO M4 Pro. Those seeking an ultimate entertainment experience on the go should look no further than POCO M4 Pro, which packs a 90Hz AMOLED display combined with dual speakers, a 64MP high-resolution main camera powered by a high-performance MediaTek Helio G96, and 33W Pro fast charging.

“This unveiling is a key milestone for our brand. At POCO, we strive to surpass customers’ expectations and go above and beyond to provide the best experience at an affordable price,” said Kevin Qiu, head of POCO Global. “For consumers looking for a superior and fun entertainment experience at an unbeatable price, POCO M4 Pro is a highly competitive option.”

Offering Ultimate Entertainment Experiences at an Unbeatable Price

POCO M4 Pro is an entertainment powerhouse that combines unbeatable value for money, quality, and performance. Its 6.43-inch screen uses AMOLED DotDisplay for the first time in any POCO M series, and has a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, offering a high sensitivity to every interaction with the device.

The DCI-P3 wide gamut brings every color to life, and the display has a brightness rating of up to 1,000 nits. It can automatically adjust its brightness according to its surroundings for uninterrupted entertainment, and is certificated by SGS for both “Eye Care Display” and “Seamless Display,” for long-haul viewing sessions.

Reading Mode 3.0 allows users to switch to a warmer color temperature to reduce eye strain, especially at night. Users can also add a paper texture to the text background for a more authentic experience. All of this runs at 2400 x 1800 FHD+ resolution, which means users can enjoy smooth use for everything from catching up with the latest vlogs to endless social media scrolling, all the while enjoying a sharp, vivid, and colorful visual experience.

The triple camera setup with a 64MP high-resolution main camera takes sharp, clear, and detailed photos, and is the first of its kind to debut in the M-series. Rounding out the triple setup is an 8MP ultra-wide camera for bringing the bigger moments into perspective thanks to a wider, 118° angle.

While the 2MP macro lens can get up close and personal to capture spectacular shots of the micro world we rarely have the chance to see in detail. The triple camera also comes with features that empower users to capture any and every moment of their day in vivid detail including slow-motion video, time-lapse video, and night mode.

If selfies are a modus operandi for their social media content, the 16MP front camera more than lives up to the challenge of keeping its users looking their best.

POCO M4 Pro weighs in at just 179.5g and is 8.09mm thick, making it the lightest POCO smartphone to date. But the lighter body doesn’t mean sacrificing versatility. Rather, it’s equipped with a behemoth 5,000mAh battery that can last more than two days.

Besides, POCO M4 Pro’s 33W Pro fast charging fully recharges itself in only an hour — just enough time for a bite to eat. Fortunately, if time is of the essence, charge POCO M4 Pro for only 10 minutes, which amounts to a substantial two hours of video playback.

Under the hood, POCO M4 Pro carries the MediaTek Helio G96, a high-performance chipset that can handle anything a user might throw at them. While a lightning-fast 2.05GHz octa-core CPU and ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU give POCO M4 Pro all the power it needs to give users the ultimate entertainment experience.

But for the added measure to ensure that it operates at peak performance, LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus is designed to keep moderate temperature, no matter how long and how frequently POCO M4 Pro is used.

If the 8GB of RAM isn’t enough, Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology enables the transfer of an extra 3GB from the 256GB of ROM. Storage can be expanded to up to 1TB, meaning it’s capable of storing a personal library of up to 500 videos, 250,000 songs, and 500,000 photos.

POCO M4 Pro also comes with dual speakers for immersive sound experience, a Z-axis linear motor for responsive haptic feedback, and the all-new MIUI 13 for a stable and engaging user experience.

True to its nature as an all-around ace and an entertainment hub, POCO is adding one more service to its list of inaugural features for the latest devices. YouTube’s subscription service, YouTube Premium, will come pre-installed on POCO M4 Pro – a first for any POCO phone.

Product Availability

The POCO M4 Pro will also come in three colors, Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow. It will also be available in two variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

6GB + 128GB: Recommended retail price at PKR 44,999 via official/retail stores.

8GB + 256GB: Recommended retail price at PKR 47,999 exclusively via Mi Store.