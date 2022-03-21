Xiaomi Unveils New All-in-One Inkjet Printer

Xiaomi has unveiled the latest model of its all-in-one printer series under the Mijia brand. The new Inkjet printer has arrived in China for $188 and it easily justifies the price tag with its list of features.

Since it is an all-in-one device, it not only prints documents but also supports copying and scanning. It comes preloaded with high-quality four-color dye ink which is claimed to be good for more than 9,500 prints per cartridge. It also claims to provide real-life-like colors through its special ink bottle.

Despite the remarkable color accuracy, the printer supports black and white output as well for more accurate handwriting prints. All the scanned and printed files can easily be archived into your phone using the Mijia app.

The Mijia app can connect every member of the household through one person by granting direct sharing permission. You can also connect directly to the printer using a USB connection, or wirelessly through Xiaomi Carefree Connect as well as WeChat remote printing.

Compared to the last generation, the new printer comes with an anti-backward and anti-backflow design, which Xiaomi hasn’t explained in detail. It can automatically activate its intelligent cleaning system based on local climate conditions.

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Mijia All In One Inkjet Printer is available in China for $188. It is unclear whether it will be available in Pakistan.