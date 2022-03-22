Infinix to Break Fast Charging Records Soon [Leak]

Last year, Infinix showed off 160W fast charging on its concept phone, but the technology never made it to a commercial device. But the Chinese brand is likely planning to change things around this year with even greater fast charging records at 180W.

This is because a new leak shows that Infinix is working on a massive 180W fast-charging brick. This humongous charger was just spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification platform with the model number U1800XEA. The charging speed is rated at 20V and 9.A, which equals a whopping 180W.

This 180W charging brick would break all fast charging records if it becomes reality. But that is only if Infinix enables this charging speed on a commercial phone. It is quite possible that we won’t see it for commercial use since we still haven’t seen 160W charging on a single Infinix phone

Right now the fastest charging available on a phone is 150W and it is able to charge up a dead battery to 100% in only 15 minutes. Infinix’s new charging speed could bring down the charge time to around 12 minutes or so, but that remains to be seen.

Infinix has not revealed any official information so far, but we will update this space as soon as there is more news.