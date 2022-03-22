Pakistan Customs Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs. 750 Million in Gwadar

Building further on FBR’s incessant crackdown against the menace of narcotics/drugs, Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar through a joint operation with Pakistan Navy, in yet another intelligence-based action carried out in the wee hours on March 21, 2022, has seized around 3000 KGs of high quality of Hashish, after chasing the smugglers, off Balochistan Coast around Pasni.

The value of seizure in the international market is approximately Rs.750 Million. FIR has been lodged against unknown persons and further investigation is underway.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero-tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased its vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border. Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan.

Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Collector Customs Quetta, and Ch. Muhammad Javaid, Collector Customs Gwadar, for ensuring zero-tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades. He also announced cash awards and commendation certificates for the Customs Team on accomplishing this rare feat of professionalism and bravery.

He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country in order to maximize tax compliance.