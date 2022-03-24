Google Search Will Now Show Better and Accurate Product Reviews

Google is always trying to improve the way users find information and data that is as accurate as possible. The search engine recently updated its algorithms with first-hand research. It also shared the latest progress to garner high-quality product reviews in line with user search history.

The company is working to prioritize product reviews that are helpful and in-depth regarding product details.

In an official blog post, software engineer at Google, Perry Liu wrote:

Our first updates were designed to, among other things, help ensure reviews come from people who demonstrate expert knowledge and first-hand research about products.

Google says that it will feature reviews from people who have used the product on the top, especially when they feature unique information. Comparison of different products, explanation of an item, etc. will also be given a higher ranking.

The updates are a step forward towards displaying improved results. Liu explained:

Sometimes the improvements we make are broad and affect all types of queries. Others are more specialized, designed to improve results for more specific searches and the types of information we know people like to see.

The company also plans on improving its searches in general. Liu concluded:

Our work to improve product reviews will continue, including expanding these updates to more languages beyond English. Ultimately, our goal is to help people find trustworthy, reliable advice when they come to Search — no matter what they’re looking for.

Our December 2021 product reviews update is now rolling out for English-language pages. It will take about three weeks to complete. We have also extended our advice for product review creators: https://t.co/N4rjJWoaqE — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 1, 2021

Back in January, the company began testing dynamic color themes for image results followed by a darker shade for its dark theme for the beta version.

A few weeks ago, the company also introduced a new format for vehicle-related advertisements, to help buyers make better purchases.