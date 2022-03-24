realme’s New Budget-Friendly realme 9i with Premium Specs is Setting the Market Ablaze

The all-new realme 9i has really shaken up the smartphone market since its launch. The mid-range smartphone is packed with attractive features without being a strain on your finances.

The mid-range smartphone is popular with users who value performance at an economical price. realme has held activities and giveaways around the country to allow people to drop by and experience realme 9i or participate in the activities and have a chance to win the new smartphone.

The realme 9i continues to carry the torch of innovation and tech democratization, which is the backbone of realme’s Number series.

With an attractive price tag of just PKR 36,999, realme 9i brings incredible performance, camera capabilities, battery life, and design to the price-conscious consumer.

Curious minds may wonder what exactly allows the realme 9i to deliver on all of these fronts so flawlessly so let’s take a deeper look inside the smartphone to get an understanding.

In order to deliver superior power, the realme 9i comes fitted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset featuring transistors that are 6nm in size. This size of transistors allows for higher transistor density than its 12nm counterparts would allow.

This effectively leads to the system draining less power and the performance of the phone being boosted. The Snapdragon 680 processor on the realme 9i consumes 62% less power than a 12nm processor would which regulates the phone’s temperature, extends your battery life, and even stabilizes your frame rate.

The Adreno 610 GPU found in the realme 9i’s Snapdragon processor provides support for the smartphone’s smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

This greatly improves the general user experience by reducing blur in animation, scrolling, and gaming so that your display is crystal clear regardless of the activity you are performing on your phone.

While on the surface 6GB RAM doesn’t seem like a lot that is not an accurate reflection of the realme 9i’s RAM capabilities as the handset comes with realme’s Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology which allows for an additional 5GB of virtual RAM.

This allows users to take advantage of the smooth experience of a handset with up to 11GB RAM depending on their preferences.

The realme 9i isn’t just practical, it’s also beautifully designed. It introduces a unique Stereo Prism Design, which presents a dynamic effect of three-dimensional light and shadow transformation across the back of the smartphone making it seem as if the light is trapped inside the design and moving through it as you move the phone.

realme gives you the choice between two eye-catching color variants for the 9i – Prism Black and Prism Blue. The uniqueness of the design is aided by the use of industry-leading, 8-layer optical coating on the phone’s backside providing layering and transparency.

Light is refracted through multiple layers of nanoscale film and the glare is superimposed with high color saturation. This creates a stunning visual effect of light flowing through the smartphone.

One of the most sought-after features in a smartphone these days is a good camera. realme understands the needs of its consumers which is why the new realme 9i features an impressive 50 MP AI Triple Camera to fulfill all of your photography desires.

For close-up photography of smaller subjects, the macro lens on the realme 9i can really help as it captures high amounts of detail of minuscule subjects. For more artistic shots, there is also a black and white portrait lens included so you can flex your creativity.

You also get access to a range of different photography modes such as night mode, panoramic view, expert mode, time-lapse, portrait mode, HDR, ultra-macro, AI beauty, filter, super text, and slow-motion mode.

The front camera of the realme 9i is also no joke. Boasting a 16MP HD selfie camera, the realme 9i allows you to take crisper, clearer, and more vibrant selfies.

Smartphones these days need to be able to keep up with the fast pace of life and its stringent demands that require heavy usage of phones.

This is why the realme 9i comes equipped with 33W Dart Charge technology which can fully charge the handset’s massive 5000mAh battery in an astonishingly fast 70 minutes.

This massive battery will also take its time to drain allowing you to use your phone without worries. With regular performance, the realme 9i can give you 995 hours of standby time, 48.4 hours of talk time, 20.7 hours of WhatsApp usage, or 116.3 hours of music playback.

However, even when the realme 9i is in super power-saving mode you can still get decent hours of usage. At 5% battery with super power-saving mode enabled, you can still get 49.9 hours of standby time, 2.46 hours of talk time, 1.49 hours of WhatsApp usage, and 5.91 hours of music playback.

realme understands its consumers which is why every phone is created with the customer’s preferences and constraints in mind. The brand new realme 9i is available now in the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant for just PKR 36,999.

