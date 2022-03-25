tabiyat.pk Sets a New Precedent in the Health-Tech Sector for Positive Social Impact

Health-tech startup tabiyat.pk has been on a mission to revolutionize healthcare and give back to the community since September 2020.

They took this opportunity to celebrate Pakistan Day with a unique turn by sponsoring the Karachi Open Street Health Festival, an event that is centered on spreading awareness about the health and well-being of the community.

Residents of Karachi came from all over to put their health & wellness first while also celebrating the country’s resolution day.

tabiyat.pk is a leading health-tech startup that delivers across Pakistan. The online portal offers authenticated prescription and over-the-counter medicines with a number of other wellness products.

This is done through purpose-built, temperature-controlled warehouses and a large inventory of authentic medicine.

The health-tech startup has always prioritized the health & wellness of its own employees as well. tabiyat.pk employees started the day off with a cycling session which served a healthy start to the day as well as a great bonding session.

In addition to this, earlier this month, the startup hosted a yoga session for its female employees because it believes the mission to revolutionize healthcare should start within.

The event started with cycling and yoga sessions and went on to include free doctor consultations, self-health assessments, awareness camps & blood camps.

tabiyat.pk was the leading health sponsor for this event which concluded with Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of tabiyat.pk, being awarded by the organizers.

At the event, Asad Khan stated, “Our mission at tabiyat.pk is to revolutionize healthcare and make the lives of those around us easier. We have always believed in giving back to the community in every way possible so thought what better way than to be a major sponsor for KHF.”

Since its inception in 2020, the startup has expanded rapidly and through participation in major events like Karachi Health Festival, the company hopes to continue to create a positive impact in society.