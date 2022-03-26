Israel to Host Diplomatic Summit of Arab Countries

Israel will host a two-day summit of diplomats from the US and Arab countries, with the historic meeting set to be held on Sunday and Monday in Jerusalem.

According to Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, the summit will be attended by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and his counterparts from the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.

All three Arab states attending the summit normalized diplomatic ties with Israel in recent years. In August 2020, the UAE became the first Arab country in the 21st century and overall the third Arab country to officially recognize Israel.

The UAE and Israel also inked ‘Abraham Accords’ brokered by the former US President Donald Trump, leading to the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

After the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan also normalized relations with Israel. All of this happened under the reign of Donald Trump as the Arab countries broke the consensus of not establishing ties with Israel until the resolution of the Palestine issue.

Egypt and Jordan were the first and second Arab countries respectively that recognized Israel. The former normalized relations with Israel in 1979 while the latter in 1994.

Earlier this year, a famous Israeli comedian had released an Arabic and Hebrew song that mocked the UAE for backstabbing the Palestinians and normalizing ties with Israel.

The song was released as part of a comedy sketch on an Israeli TV channel. Noam Shuster-Eliassi sang the song titled “Dubai, Dubai.” The song went viral and caused a lot of stir in the Arab world.