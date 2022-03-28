Karachi Witnessed Hottest Day of the Year on Sunday

Karachi witnessed the hottest day of the year on Sunday with mercury shooting above 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city’s temperature stayed sweltering all day on Sunday owing to the hot desert winds of Balochistan.

ALSO READ Private Students Finally Get Most Demanded Subject Group for Inter Exams

The highest temperature was 40.5 degrees Celsius, while the humidity throughout the day hovered around 30 percent. The minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius. The sea’s southerly breezes paused as the day progressed, leaving scorching desert gusts to sear the coastal city.

According to the Met Office, sea breezes will be active again on Monday and Tuesday, causing the temperature to decrease.

ALSO READ Mari Petroleum Initiates Gas Supply from Ghotki

“The temperature will range between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius during the next couple of days due to active sea winds,” the forecast said.

However, after two days of balanced weather, the heatwave is likely to intensify again, with temperatures shooting above 40 degrees Celsius on 30 March and 1 April.