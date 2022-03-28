Private Students Finally Get Most Demanded Subject Group for Inter Exams

The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has decided to introduce another change to the intermediate examination rules to facilitate the students in the province.

According to details, private students will now be able to appear in the FSc annual examinations, with the latest change set to take effect from the academic year 2023.

However, the students will be required to submit certificates to confirm their appearance in practical exams before taking the annual exams.

The students will be able to obtain these certificates from any college affiliated with any of the eight boards of secondary and intermediate education.

Until now, private candidates of intermediate were restricted to only two groups; Commerce and Humanities. Now private inter candidates will also be to appear in Science group.

Last week, the Education Ministry of Punjab had announced to abolish the supplementary examinations of intermediate and matriculation. Instead of supplementary exams, annual exams will now be held twice a year.

The first annual exams will be held as originally scheduled while the second annual exams will take place after the respective result declaration of matric and inter.