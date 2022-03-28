Proton Saga is Finally Being Delivered After a Year

Al-Haj Automotive has accelerated its local assembly to deliver vehicles to customers promptly. Autojournal.pk recently reported that the automaker has begun delivering a large batch of locally assembled Proton Saga units to customers across Pakistan.

The update arrived on Saturday and was accompanied by a photo that showed a fleet of about 60 Proton Saga units standing at Al-Haj’s production facility.

The tipster noted that, on Sunday, people began posting pictures on social media after receiving deliveries of their Sagas a year after booking.

Recent Notice

On March 17, 2022, Al-Haj Automotive posted an update, stating that Malaysia will be easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, allowing for fluid trade and commerce activity.

The statement added that:

Al-Haj Automotive (Pvt.) Ltd. has already commenced the local assembly and deliveries of Proton Saga since November 2021. We would like to inform [our] customers that the supplies from Malaysia will be streamlined starting April 2022, enabling us to enhance the production of locally assembled Saga and mass production of Proton X70.

Proton has been struggling to move inventory since its debut. While its competition is thriving, the Malaysian automaker is still finding its footing in the market.