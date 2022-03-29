Motorola Frontier Revealed with Samsung’s 200MP Camera

Motorola has been trying to compete with the likes of Samsung and Google and is expected to soon launch its flagship smartphone – Motorola Frontier.

Many rumors have surfaced regarding the phone which has many similarities to the Edge+ with slight differences. Early renders of the smartphone highlighted a 200MP camera lens. Well-known tipster website, SamMobile, recently presented the first real-world images of the smartphone.

The phone has a clean white rear with a silver border around the camera unit. Motorola will be using Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 1/1.22-inch 200MP lens, which can capture 50MP or 12.5MP images based on two different pixel binning modes.

Other leaks have suggested that the phone comes with a 194MP sensor. However, the branding surrounding the camera unit confirms a 200MP HP1 sensor with OIS and an f/2.2 aperture. Samsung claims that the sensor makes use of a deep learning-based re-mosaicing algorithm, allowing it to function as several different sensors.

Samsung HP1 can perform 2×2 pixel binning, resulting in a 50MP resolution with a pixel size of 1.28µm. Moreover, a 4×4 binning mode with 16 sensor pixels can create one big pixel with the equivalent of 12.5MP resolution and 2.56µm pixels.

The sensors can shoot up to 8K video at 30fps with the FoV decreasing as little as possible.

Motorola Frontier is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will have a 60MP selfie camera. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the phone will be paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM along with 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It will come with a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired and wireless charging speeds varying between 30W to 50W.

The phone is rumored to launch in July.