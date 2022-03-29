PM Imran to Inaugurate E-Passport Service Tomorrow

Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the e-passport service on Wednesday, 30 March 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid said that an electronic chip will be used in the new biometric passport.

The new passport includes 29 new and modern security features, which, according to the minister, is “a great up-gradation since 2004.”

وزیراعظم عمران خان کل ای پاسپورٹ کا اجراء کرینگے۔ نئے بائیو میٹرک پاسپورٹ میں الیکٹرانک چپ استعمال کی جائے گی۔ ای پاسپورٹ میں جدید ترین 29 نئے سکیورٹی فیچرز شامل کیےگئے ہیں۔ ای پاسپورٹ ؛ 2004 کے بعد پاکستانی سفری دستاویز کی سب سے بڑی اپگریڈیشن ہے۔

Rashid said that the e-gate facility can be availed through e-Passport at all the international airports across the world.

“This facility will initially be available for diplomatic and government passports,” he added.

The launch of the e-passport is a significant occasion. With this development, Pakistan would become one of the many countries to launch an e-passport with a chip installed on its data page, as it pushes to boost security and smooth international travel for its citizens.