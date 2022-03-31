Ehsaas Launches Raabta App and National Data Exchange Portal

The Ehsaas program has launched the Ehsaas Raabta app after the work on the National Data Exchange Portal (NDEP) formally concluded. The Raabta app will guide individuals regarding the maximum benefits they can receive from six Ehsaas programs as per the eligibility criteria.

The NDEP for Ehsaas’ National Socioeconomic Registry is one of the six main pillars of One Window Ehsaas. With it, Ehsaas’s implementing agencies will be empowered to determine the benefits an individual or a family is receiving by just keying in the CNIC number of the relevant individual. The benefits, which each family and individual is getting from each implementing agency, will also be visible to all the agencies under the Ehsaas program.

Ehsaas Chairperson, Dr. Sania Nishtar, said, “In the past, there was no way of one government agency knowing what support an individual or a family was getting from another government agency. Some families with connections and influence were getting multiple benefits and other more deserving ones were getting none.”

Data sharing will be safeguarded through the Cognitive API Architecture approach. There will be two-way data sharing, and agencies with whom data will be shared will also be required to update the registry with their own information.

The Ehsaas Raabta app guides commonfolk about the various benefits and services being offered through Ehsaas’s various programs. Instructional information in Urdu allows users to understand the details of the Ehsaas program and its initiatives.

Any individual wishing to know about their entitlement to various benefits under the Ehsaas program can go to the ‘Ehsaas 8171 web portal’ section of the Ehsaas Raabta app. Once the QR code mentioned on the backside of the Ehsaas Card is scanned, the app will inform the user about the entire range of entitlements for their family under the Ehsaas program.

The Ehsaas Raabta mobile app from the Google Play store is available here.