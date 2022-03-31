New Digital Pakistan Policy to Increase IT Exports to $30 Billion by 2030

The new Digital Pakistan Policy envisages generating one million additional IT-skilled human resources by 2030.

The policy is further aimed at increasing IT exports to $30 billion by 2030, promoting cloudification by shifting all government services to Cloud, and ensuring internet access to every citizen by 2025.

As per the new policy, the government will work to promote emerging technologies in Pakistan to gain a significant global market share. It has plans for significant incentives for global companies to set up innovation, research and development, and support centers in Pakistan. The government will work to ensure mandatory data sharing frameworks and services within government organizations.

Furthermore, it will take steps to improve Pakistan’s ranking in every Information and Communications Technology (ICT) index and work to promote ICT in the fields of Health, Agriculture, Governance, Judiciary, Rural Development, and financial services.

The policy also targets improving e-literacy in every household. Efforts will be made to make Pakistan a global technology destination for the development of IT/IET services. It includes that the government plans to improve international channels for partnership and collaborations.

The new policy proposes to improve efficiency, transparency, accountability, reliability, and decision-making by incorporating ICT in all public services. The policy also states that steps will be taken to ensure the protection of Pakistan’s cyberspace.

The key areas of work under the new policy are E-Governance, ICT Infrastructure, Human Resource Development, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, IT & IteS Development, and Export.