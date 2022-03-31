Redmi Note 12 is Coming With High End Hardware [Leak]

The Redmi Note 11 series is only starting to make waves around the world and yet we already have news on its successor. The report comes from the popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station and he claims that the Redmi Note 12 will launch soon with MediaTek hardware.

The tipster says he is unsure whether the phone will have an OLED panel or LCD, but he did see a centered punch-hole selfie camera. Since the Redmi Note 10 and 11 feature OLED displays, we can expect to see the same on the Note 12.

The President of Xiaomi Group China has previously confirmed that the Redmi Note series will be refreshed every six months. Since the Redmi Note 11 debuted in China in November 2021, we can expect to see the Note 12 break cover in Q2, 2022 in its home market.

Some other Weibo tipsters have been claiming that the Note 12 phones will offer high-end MediaTek chipsets such as the Dimensity 8100 or 1300. These SoCs are just as powerful as last year’s flagship Snapdragon chips, but not as powerful as current year flagships such as the Dimensity 9000 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Other than that, there is barely any information on the Redmi Note 12 phones, but since the handsets are speculated to launch soon, it will not be long before we get to hear more. Stay tuned.