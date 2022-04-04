Customs Tax Revised on Import of Syringes, Paints, and Diapers

The Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi has revised customs values on the import of disposable/auto-disable syringes, aerosol spray paints, room air/car air fresheners, baby diapers, and sanitary towels/napkins and tampons.

In this regard, the directorate has issued four new valuation rulings to fix minimum customs values on the import of these items.

According to ruling number 1619 of 2022, the customs values of disposable syringes with needles from China and other origin were determined under Section 254 of the Customs Act, 1969, vide Valuation Ruling No. 888/2016.

Moreover, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has restricted the import and sale of conventional disposable syringes. As a result, auto-disable syringes are now being imported.

It was, therefore, essential to determine afresh the customs values of the subject goods. Accordingly, an exercise was initiated in this Directorate General to determine the customs values of different types of syringes in terms of Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

A meeting was held which was attended by various stakeholders including the representatives of trade, importers as well as representatives of Clearance Collectorates.

Finally, clearance data, raw material prices, and international prices through the internet were examined thoroughly and the information so gathered was utilized and analyzed for the determination of Custom Values of subject goods under Section 25(9) of the Customs Act, 1969.

The customs values of disposable/auto-disable syringes with needles disposable/auto-disable syringes with needles specified shall be assessed for duties and taxes on the basis of specified customs values.

The directorate has issued ruling number 1614 to fix minimum customs values on the import of Aerosol Spray Paints.

The customs value of aerosol spray paints was determined to vide Valuation Ruling No. 1391/2019. Representations were received from Local manufacturers that the prices of raw materials of subject goods in the international market have increased which requires fresh determination of customs value. Accordingly, an exercise was initiated in this Directorate General to determine the customs value of subject goods.

Finally, clearance data, raw material prices, and international prices through internet/subscriptions were examined thoroughly and the information so gathered was utilized and analyzed for the determination of Customs Values of the said goods.

Through another ruling number 1615 of 2022, the customs value of room air fresheners and car air fresheners have been determined. A representation was received from a local manufacturer that the prices of raw materials of subject goods in the international market have changed which requires fresh determination of customs values.

The Valuation Ruling was more than three years old, therefore, an exercise was initiated in this Directorate General to determine customs values of subject goods in terms of Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

The clearance data, raw material prices, and international prices through internet/subscriptions were examined thoroughly and the information so gathered was utilized and analyzed for the determination of Customs Values of Room Air Fresheners and Car Air Fresheners under Section 25(9) of the Customs Act, 1969, it added.

Under the valuation ruling number 1618 of 2022, the customs values of baby diapers and sanitary towels/ napkins and tampons are determined. The clearance data, raw material prices, and international prices through the internet were examined thoroughly and the information so gathered was utilized and analyzed for the determination of customs values of subject goods under Section 25(9) of the Customs Act, 1969.