MEDZnMORE’s Tez Medz Organizes Tez Connect for their Shandar Dukandars

MEDZnMORE, the health-tech startup, hosted an event yesterday called TEZ CONNECT to celebrate its top retailers that consisted of a variety of engaging activities.

MEDZnMORE’s B2B vertical, Tez Medz, is a technology solution for the fragmented medicine supply chain which supplies medicine and wellness products to retail pharmacies directly from warehouses across Pakistan.

Since September 2020, the company has been on a mission to simplify healthcare & eliminate counterfeit medicines from the market which is only possible by ensuring the source of the supply chain has authentic medicines.

MEDZnMORE is a leading health-tech startup that delivers across Pakistan.

The online portal offers authenticated prescription and over the counter medicines with a number of other wellness products. This is done through purpose-built, temperature-controlled warehouses and a large inventory of authentic medicine.

TEZ CONNECT was hosted at the Karachi Marriott Hotel & was attended by 200+ retailers, industry leaders from top pharma companies ( ICI, PharmEvo, AGP Limited, Nabi Qasim) along with the entire MEDZnMORE team.

The event consisted of engaging activities such as a Lucky Draw with prizes, awards, an engaging feedback session between retailers & two panels centered around empowering retailers and simplifying healthcare.

The event was also attended by Dr Dilawar Ali Jiskani, the provincial inspector of Drugs Karachi & Vice President of Pakistan Pharmacist Association.

He led the second panel by educating the audience on why counterfeit medicines are dangerous for the consumers as well as medicines not stored in optimal conditions since they lose their efficacy.

Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of MEDZnMORE, stated, “We are very grateful to our retailers who have not only trusted us with growing their business but have also grown the value of their own business overtime through the usage of the Tez Medz App.”

“We hope to have more events for them in the future since the success of both of our businesses are dependent on each other & it’s integral that we stay connected,” he added.