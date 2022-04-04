OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Camera and System Upgrades

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrived on the global market just a week ago and it is already getting upgrades through software updates. These updates bring camera improvements, system improvements, and network upgrades.

OnePlus has posted a changelog for these updates on its community forum. According to this changelog, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s Indian variant is getting updated to firmware version NE2211_11.A.11 and European models are receiving firmware version NE2213_11.A.12.

OnePlus claims that it has upgraded camera quality in portrait mode and focusing speed in slow-motion videos. WiFi performance and fingerprint sensing have been upgraded as well for more consistent unlocks. The exact changes are listed below.

Camera [Optimized] the speed of focusing for videos shot in Slo-Mo mode [Optimized] the quality of taking photos in Portrait mode [Optimized] the white balance effect for the front camera

System [Optimized] fingerprint algorithm and improve the success rate of fingerprint unlocking [Optimized] games performance and fluency [Improved] system stability

Network [Optimized] timeliness and stability of Wi-Fi connections, enhance Wi-Fi experience [Fixed] the issue of unstable mobile signal in specific scenarios



Some tweets have revealed that the OTA update is sized at 809MB and is rolling out to India first. This means that customers waiting for the first sale date of April 5 will get the new patch as a day 1 update on their devices.