Turkmenistan Keen to Promote Trade Ties with Pakistan

The Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Atadjan N. Movlamov, said that his country envisages promoting trade ties with Pakistan as both have the potential to trade in many items.

He said this while talking to the President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Muhammad Shakeel Munir, during his visit to the Embassy of Turkmenistan while accompanied by the ICCI’s former Senior Vice-president, Muhammad Naveed Malik.

ALSO READ President Stresses Reforming Logistic Infrastructure to Fully Tap Trade Opportunities

Movlamov said that his embassy is ready to organize an online business opportunities conference between the ICCI and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Turkmenistan so that both the countries’ business communities may interact and explore potential areas of cooperation. He added that the Turkmenistan embassy would give the ICCI members a presentation about his country’s exportable products and potential areas of trade cooperation between the two countries.

Movlamov also mentioned that Turkmenistan could supply liquefied petroleum gas LPG to Pakistan to meet its energy needs. He and Munir also exchanged ideas about a range of topics to improve bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

ALSO READ Traders Should Use Alternative Trade Routes Between Pakistan and Azerbaijan: Finance Committee

The latter appreciated the ambassador’s offer for an online conference between the ICCI and CCI and gave a presentation to the ICCI members that would help in the exploration of new opportunities for trade promotion between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

He said that as a landlocked country, Turkmenistan could promote its trade and exports through Gwadar and Karachi ports to many countries. Munir also highlighted that Central Asia was an attractive market for Pakistan, and close cooperation with Turkmenistan would help Pakistan get better access to Central Asian markets.

He also discussed various proposals with the ambassador for the promotion of business linkages between both countries’ private sectors to explore all their untapped areas of bilateral cooperation.