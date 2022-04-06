PTA Bans SMS Marketing of Illegal Housing Schemes Located in Lahore

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has banned SMS marketing of illegal housing societies located on the premises of the Lahore region.

In a letter written by PTA’s Director Numbering, the mobile phone operators have been directed to block SMS facilities to illegal housing societies in Lahore District. In the letter, the mobile phone operators have been instructed not to allow marketing SMS to these societies in the future.

In the letter, PTA stated that there is a complete ban on the advertisement of illegal housing societies in print and electronic media. In compliance with the orders passed by the Honorable Lahore High Court CMOs have been asked to ban SMS marketing of illegal housing societies located in the Lahore District. The PTA has asked the mobile phone operators to submit an implementation report on the matter by April 12.

Along with the letter, PTA has also attached the list of 254 illegal housing schemes and 173 under-process housing societies located in the Lahore district.

PTA has asked CMOs to immediately block the SMS marketing services of these illegal societies and in the future not to allow any SMS marketing service to illegal housing schemes located in the Lahore District. The regulator has also directed the CMOs to not allow SMS marketing services to societies that are still under process.