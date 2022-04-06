This is What Oppo F21 Pro’s Fiberglass Leather is All About

Set to launch on April 11, 2022, the Oppo F21 Pro’s design is a revolution when compared to previous Oppo F Series phones. The camera module draws attention to itself with its sleek yet industrial look, complementing the otherwise minimalist back of the phone.

The flat-edge design and rose gold middle frame provide a sleek and minimalistic outlook to the phone while the seamless connection between the back cover and the middle frame makes it look like a unibody design.

The back panel itself is an industry-first fiberglass-leather design, providing a premium look and feel to the phone, while also guaranteeing a treat to hold in your hands.

This new design philosophy was made possible with years of research and development in different materials to ensure Oppo smartphones stood out from the rest. The first part of the development was to select the base material for the leather design. This process saw the team of engineers assess thousands of different textures and materials until finally settling on a lychee grain leather for its suitable thickness and natural skin-friendly touch.

Manufacturing the one-piece leatherette back case is a labor-intensive process. It requires fusing the fiber cloth, resin, and the vegan leather sheet via an extremely complicated manufacturing process which requires high amounts of heat and pressure. This results in a unique one-piece leatherette back you see on the Oppo F21 Pro.

There are numerous benefits to this design as it results in the phone being 0.2 mm thinner than the last generation of vegan leather back while providing more durability. Furthermore, the lychee grain material is also waterproof.

To further test this, Oppo conducted rigorous tests where the phone was rubbed with an alcohol-soaked pad, a rubber eraser, and a denim swatch 200,000 times respectively. This was done to ensure the phone withstands the friction of everyday items such as jeans and other rough pieces of clothing and can resist liquid splashes.

The Oppo F21 Pro is slated to launch on the 11th of April 2022.