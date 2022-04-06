Xiaomi Kick Starts Mi Fan Festival 2022 Sale

Xiaomi has finally announced the dates for its annual Mi Fan Festival 2022, held globally across 30 countries.

The festival kick-starts on 6th April and will last until 12th April. Xiaomi fans will be able to avail attractive discounts on multiple devices, especially the Redmi Note 11 XFF Special Edition.

The celebrations just got interesting, discounts & bundles are now LIVE!

Shop Now and join the festival now: https://t.co/4eutM38s1B#XiaomiFanFestival pic.twitter.com/rbggrwF14w — Xiaomi Pakistan (@Xiaomi_Pakistan) April 6, 2022

ALSO READ The Next MacBook Air will Feature M2 Chip and White Notch

The 7-day event will grant fans an opportunity to participate in numerous activities, win prizes, daily rewards, and more. The early access sale is already live on the official website with mega deals and many Mi products available at discounted prices.