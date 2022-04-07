PSO Denies News of Stopping Supplies to IPPs and Railways

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has clarified that it has been supplying furnace oil (FO) and high-speed diesel (HSD) continuously to its contractual customers.

The tweet was aimed at clarifying news about the alleged stoppage in the supply of FO and HSD, and read:

“PSO refutes stopping supplies to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Railways. Despite financial constraints and mounting receivables, as a responsible national company, PSO is committed to serving the nation and continues to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel to all stakeholders.”

PSO also mentioned that it is providing FO to non-contractual customers to enable smooth power generation.

Meanwhile, the state-owned company is undergoing a financial crunch due to its receivables having crossed Rs. 450 billion.