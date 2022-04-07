Xiaomi Fan Festival – Uplifting and Giving Back to the Fans

Technology giant Xiaomi stays committed to making tech accessible to everyone, with their motto being ‘Innovation for everyone’.

And they’ve been true to what they claim by bringing tech marvels to the local market at unmatchable rates with launch dates matching the global launch. Xiaomi is not just bringing innovation but is also being vigilant and time-sensitive about it.

Like every year, this year, too, Xiaomi brings Xiaomi Fan Festival to celebrate their 11th anniversary in the Pakistani market and uplift and give back to the fans who have been loyal through this journey.

Exclusive bundle deals and some crazy discounts are sure to make one want to shop something! Xiaomi is offering discounts of up to 40%, as well as amazing bundle deals that Mi fans can exclusively avail during the festival.

Staying true to their vision of making tech accessible to everyone at affordable prices, Xiaomi is starting an exclusive loyalty program that allows you to avail multiple rewards and numerous discounts with the Mi Fan card.

Sign up for the fan card now to avail discounts and become a Mi fan! This and many more discount and bundle deals are up for grabs! Check out the website and shop some tech marvels for yourself and your loved ones.