MediaTek Launches High-End 6nm Snapdragon 778G Rival

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has quietly unveiled its latest Dimensity chipset for premium mid-range phones. The Dimensity 1300 will compete against the likes of Snapdragon 778G and will debut with the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T/3.

The new chip is based on TSMC’s 6nm process and features an octa-core processor. The CPU setup is made of four Cortex-A78 cores divided into one Ultra core at 3GHz and three Super cores running at 2.6GHz. The four Cortex A55 efficiency cores are clocked at 2GHz. The 9-core Arm Mali-G77 MC9 acts as the GPU.

The Dimensity 1300 is able to support up to FHD+ displays with a 168Hz refresh rate, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 3.1 memory. The Image Signal Processor (ISP) can work with 200MP cameras with the ability to capture multi-person portrait mode video and 4K HDR video. It is also capable of faster 4K streaming thanks to hardware-accelerated AV1 decoding.

There’s also a list of new gaming features and connectivity upgrades over the last generation for Bluetooth and WiFi. The chip promises better 5G performance and connectivity as well.

MediaTek hasn’t officially announced which devices will get Dimensity 1300 first, but we expect to see it on the upcoming Nord 3. The chipset will likely be limited to China-exclusive models of Android phones.